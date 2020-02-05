Tree down
Buy Now

A tree fell in the middle of West Alcott in Fergus Falls. A logger attempts to clear the road while law enforcement blocks the road during work.

 Zach Stich

A tree fell in the middle of West Alcott in Fergus Falls this morning. The tree has blocked the roadway and the Fergus Falls Police Department are on the scene.

Currently, a tree service is attempting to cut the tree apart to make room on the road.

Update: After talking with law enforcement, it was confirmed that the tree had been planned to be cutdown and the street would reopen after cleanup.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments