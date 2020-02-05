A tree fell in the middle of West Alcott in Fergus Falls this morning. The tree has blocked the roadway and the Fergus Falls Police Department are on the scene.
Currently, a tree service is attempting to cut the tree apart to make room on the road.
Update: After talking with law enforcement, it was confirmed that the tree had been planned to be cutdown and the street would reopen after cleanup.
