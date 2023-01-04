Welcoming 2023

Parents Sam and Joseph Reineke hold their son Kyson Joe, born on Jan. 1, making him the first baby born at Tri-County Health for the New Year. 

 Submitted | Michael Denny

According to a press release from Michael Denny, of Tri-County Health Care in Wadena, parents Sam and Joseph Reineke of Henning welcomed the first baby born at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena for 2023, their son Kyson Joe Reineke.



