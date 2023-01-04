According to a press release from Michael Denny, of Tri-County Health Care in Wadena, parents Sam and Joseph Reineke of Henning welcomed the first baby born at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena for 2023, their son Kyson Joe Reineke.
Kyson was born on Jan. 1, at 5:03 p.m., weighing in at five pounds, three ounces, and was 18 inches long.
The obstetrics staff at Tri-County Health Care carry on a tradition of organizing a New Years’ basket for the family of the first baby of the year, and the Reineke’s received an array of welcoming treats as they welcomed Kyson into their arms and 2023.
Among the basket of goodies, the family received home safety supplies from Merickel Ace Hardware, a “Blessed” sign, Snuggle Time pillow and basket from Smith Furniture, a “Hello” sign and a teether and blankets and monthly stickers from Hometown Crafts.
The substantial welcome basket also include the following items to help welcome celebrate Kyson as the first baby of the New Year: a hair clip, brush and teether from Glamour Salon, $20 and a mug towards Owly Coffee, a $25 gift card to the BBQ Smokehouse, another $25 towards 1776 Clothing Company, $50 to Pizza Ranch, a $20 gift card to Larry’s Family Pizza, $50 for both Super One Foods and Seip Drug and finally a $75 coupon to Impressions by Sarah.
The basket was valued at over $500, with all the gifts coming from local Wadena businesses.
