For four local veterans, it was a time to be officially honored in the nation’s capital — The Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota. The flight departed for Washington D.C. the morning of Apr. 30 from Hector International Airport.
The organization says priority is given to World War II (WWII) veterans, Korean War veterans or veterans who are terminally ill from any service era). Approximately 90 veterans were on board for the flight. They hailed from 47 counties in Minnesota and North Dakota. The honor flight takes veterans to Washington D.C. free of charge to see memorials built in their honor.
Verlyn Dornburg, Joel Johnson, Harry Sjulson and Dennis Kilde from Otter Tail County all took part in the flight and tour of Washington D.C. The tour included stops at the Iwo Jima Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery for the Changing of the Guard ceremony, FDR Memorial, National Archives, Lincoln Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, WWII Memorial, Air Force Memorial, Fort McHenry and a bus tour of Washington D.C.
The oldest of the group, and one of only two WWII veterans who was on the Veterans Honor Flight, Harry Sjulson, 100, originally of Thief River Falls, said it was very impressive.
“What impressed me most about the trip was getting to see the national archives, to see the original Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights. To see how carefully it was written, they must have had just a quill pen, and if they made a mistake, I don’t think they had a way of erasing it; they just had to start over again. It’s impressive how they did everything so neat,” said Sjulson.
Sjulson also was extremely impressed with how skillfully they handled everything (with the trip). To see all the different monuments, it was great, it was a once in a lifetime as far as I’m concerned.”
Sjulson, who now resides at the Fergus Falls Veterans Home, said his favorite memorial to visit on the trip was the one commemorating the Battle of Iwo Jima. He had had a long-time friend, Melvin “Pat” Gilstad, who had fought there and had told him about his experience. Sjulson and Gilstad had served together for several years on the Minnesota State School Board Association, Sjulson from Thief River Falls, and Gilstad from Blackduck.
Sjulson tried to enlist in the Navy immediately after hearing about the bombing of Pearl Harbor, but couldn’t get in at that time for health reasons. After working as a tool and die maker for several years, he was able to enlist in the Army at Ft. Snelling, and took basic training at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland. Following basic training, he boarded the General LeRoy Eltinge troop ship, a vessel destined for Yokohama, Japan. While there he worked at a salvage yard where jeeps, pickups, and trucks were dismantled by Japanese crews directed by U.S. soldiers and the parts were tested for re-use. Sjulson received the Army of Occupation Medal: Japan; and the World War II Victory Medal.
Joel Johnson, 90, of Fergus Falls served in the U.S. Army and said he couldn’t have felt more honored.
“It was very well organized, we had a lot of volunteers, we felt we were in good hands. Due to security reasons we did not stop at the White House and Capitol, but overall I was impressed.”
Johnson served in the Korean War, and got to see the memorial dedicated to veterans of the war. He said the truce was signed when he landed and they went by a Korean train that took them to Seoul, Korea.
“I didn’t really know until I got there where I was going. I ended up in the artillery and I had infantry training. Then I ended up going to a communications school in Japan. There I became a lineman, setting up switchboards, and later moved on to self propelled cannons,” said Johnson.
According to Washington.org the Korean War Veterans Memorial consists of multiple structures that honor those who sacrificed during the three-year conflict between 1950 to 1953. The memorial’s mural wall measures 164 feet long and 8-inches thick. From a bird’s eye view, the wall appears as an isosceles triangle, with the tip intersecting a circle over the Pool of Remembrance.
Verlyn Dornburg, 86, of Underwood, a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.
“It was tremendous and definitely a once in a lifetime event for me,” said Dornburg.
Dornburg was stationed at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, for two years, and was trained as a forward observer. He helped train hundreds of South Vietnamese officers on how to shoot an 8-inch howitzer and how to string telephone wires out to a forward observer.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall pays tribute to the brave members of the U.S. Armed Forces who fought in the Vietnam War and were killed or missing in action. The memorial consists of three separate parts: The Three Soldiers statue, the Vietnam Women’s Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.
Dennis Kilde, 82, of Fergus Falls, the youngest of the group and Air Force veteran, said the trip was amazing. Kilde was stationed at Thule Air Base in Greenland.
“It was kind of emotional for me, but it was very good. Our escorts, a husband and wife, were absolutely amazing. I had relatives that got killed over there, so I wanted to visit, and I found their names on the wall. It was very special,” said Kilde.
Kilde relayed how he had joined the U.S. Army when he was only 16. Initially, once the Army found out how old he was, they kicked him out. He turned 17-years-old before he was fully discharged. Having his parents sign for him, he went into the U. S. Air Force — 10 days after being discharged from the Army. There, he was an electrician.
The Honor Flight Network is a national network of independent hubs working together to honor our nation’s veterans with an all-expenses paid trip to the memorials in Washington, D.C., a trip many of our veterans may not otherwise be able to take. Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the chance to share this momentous trip with other veterans, to remember friends and comrades lost, and share their stories and experiences with each other.
The next Honor Flight from this region will be in the fall. Veterans may apply by calling 218-28HONOR (218-284-6667) or visiting veteranshonorflightofndmn.org.