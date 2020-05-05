Underwood senior Kindra Peterson is one of only four state recipients of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Triple “A” Award this year for her outstanding performance in academics, athletics and arts. Despite being a very prestigious award and the highest award that MHSL gives out, Peterson is the second in her family to earn it after her brother Carter in 2017.
Kindra is an active participant in MN Honor Society, Knowledge Bowl, Business Professionals of America, show choir, choir, soccer, basketball, softball, speech, EconChallenge, Envirothon, student council, theater, band, Underwood Interact Club and the debate team she helped start and for which she went to the state championship. She also won MSHSL’s ExCel (“Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership”) award her junior year.
“Since I’ve known her, she’s always strived to do her best,” says T.J. Pelanek, Underwood music and band teacher. Kindra started in band by playing the flute, but quickly branched out to brass instruments, percussion and did an independent study to learn conducting this year. “She’s always excelled to the top of everything she’s done and that’s why I’m proud of her,” he says.
Underwood High School Principal John Hamann is proud to see a seventh Underwood student win the award this year. “One boy and one girl in Class A and one boy and one girl in Class AA win this award every year. … This is Underwood’s seventh winner, there’s no other school in the state who have more than three,” he says, and Kindra is very deserving of the honor.
“I think her dedication to each activity she’s in, and that doesn’t matter if it’s athletics or the arts or the classroom, I think her desire to be the best at what she does, her drive to be successful, she’s an outstanding young lady,” Hamann says.
Underwood Fire Department, Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department and supportive members of the community caravaned past Kindra’s house this past weekend to celebrate her award. “I’m very honored that they’d choose me for it,” Kindra says. “I know that a lot of students all over the state had worked really really hard during their high school careers so to be the one that’s recognized, I’m very appreciative for everyone who helped me get there and for the organization itself for helping recognize us for all of our hard work.”
It’s been an unusual year for seniors with school closures, but Kindra says she, her classmates and her teachers have persevered. “It’s been different but it’s OK, we’ve been trying to figure things out along the way, there’s been a lot of adjustments both by the teachers and by the students,” she says. “It’s good, it hasn’t been the perfect senior year, I’d say, but it’s been the one that we’ve got. We’re making the most of it.”
Next year, Kindra will be attending the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities and is looking at studying either federal law enforcement or music education. They’re two very different fields that she’s hoping to decide between once she starts classes, but she credits all the activities she’s participated in and all her coaches, directors and teachers for giving her such a broad field of interests. “I didn’t really realize the impact all that had until I’m looking back on it now. It’s quite incredible to think how each of those things has made me into who I am and what I’m looking to do in the future,” she says.
