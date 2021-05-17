Rubyspinoyfood truck kicked off its Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting event Friday at Fergus Brewing Company.
Ruby Tungseth-Dowden grew up in the Philippines where she was trained, alongside her siblings, in the food industry from an early age. Her mother owns two restaurants and a catering business, in which Tungseth-Dowden was introduced to the business first by delivering food via bicycle when she was in fourth grade.
Tungseth-Dowden came to the United States in 2008, one year after marrying her late husband, Fergus Falls resident John Tungseth.
“I never thought I would have my own business,” explained Tungseth-Dowden. “I just love to cook and share it with friends and family.”
In 2010, Tungseth-Dowden began offering her eggrolls to raise funds to support poor children in the Philippines twice each year, in the spring and around Christmas.
“Every year, my orders were getting bigger, until one day a friend told me that I had a business and she offered to help me get a food truck,” she said.
With assistance from many, including Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer and his wife Tessa, Tungseth-Dowden was able to learn about running a business in America and take steps toward accomplishing her goal. Now accomplished, the path didn’t come without its challenges.
After her husband’s death in 2018, Tungseth-Dowden had to learn to cope with grief while transitioning to becoming a single mother. She left her longtime employer late in 2019 and was the first COVID-19 patient hospitalized in Otter Tail County in 2020, shortly after settling into her downtown location in the former City Bakery building.
She was able to resume operations in June 2020, frequenting breweries as well.
“God is good and business kicked in last year so I was able to gain more customers,” shared Tungseth-Dowden. Things continued to look up as she married Kevin Dowden on New Year’s Eve in 2020. Together, the couple made Rubyspinoyfood a reality.
Rubyspinoyfood truck will be making its rounds this summer, visiting breweries in the Fergus Falls and Alexandria area and attending Summerfest as well as various county fairs. She will also be at the Red River Valley Fair in July.
“My plan is to serve cheaper food so people can afford it. (It will be) good for one serving, not too much or not too little,” she said.
Pinoy, or Filipino, dishes served by Rubsypinoyfood includes lumpia (eggrolls), angry pork adobo over rice, pansit (rice noodles), tapa (beef teriyaki) and temporary special menu items. Catering services are also available.
Rubyspinoyfood is dedicated to supporting causes in Tungseth-Dowden’s home country of the Philippines and continues to donate funds from its profits to support poor children and families. One way they do so is by building houses to provide homes for the poor.
More information about Rubyspinoyfood can be found at their website, rubyspinoyfood.com or on Facebook at Rubyspinoyfood, where daily/weekly schedules are posted. Hours of operation vary but are primarily Wednesday’s through Saturday’s.
