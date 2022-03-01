During the regularly scheduled School Board meeting on Feb. 28, elementary school principals Scott Colbeck and Tindy Rund presented to the board and spoke about the wonderful turnout for the spring parent-teacher conferences.
Another note was that students at McKinley and Adams will be participating in the One School, One Book program in March in order to celebrate I Love to Read Month.
High school principal, Mark Anderson, gave an update on enrollment, stating that 9-12 grades are at a total of 690 enrolled students, the Area Learning Center is at 109 enrolled students and iQ Academy has 794 enrolled students. High school students also have something to look forward to, as the Sno Ball dance has been officially rescheduled for Mar. 26.
COVID-19 numbers are way down within the district, with zero cases reported on Monday, Feb. 28. The CDC has also relaxed its masking guidelines for school buses and students are no longer required to wear masks while riding the bus.
The school calendar was extended due to the snow day on Feb. 22, meaning students will be in class for part of the day on June 3, 2022.
The retirement of a long-time teacher in the district was certified during the meeting. Gary Hoffbeck, who worked in the district for 32 years teaching social studies and history, will be retiring at the end of the current school year. The School Board thanked Hoffbeck for his dedicated service over the past three decades.
Mary Weaver, representing the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee, presented to the School Board, voting in concurrence that the school district and the school board have been meeting the needs of American Indian students.
All are looking forward to warmer temperatures and spring activities.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone