For all of the true-crime lovers out there, mark Friday on your calendar. It’s time to crack a case, with a little help from forensic psychologist Frank Weber.
Weber has spent much of his career specializing in the investigation of homicide, sexual assault and domestic abuse cases. He uses his extensive knowledge and real-world experience to write chilling crime thrillers. Even more exciting is that his fictional murder mysteries are often based in Minnesota.
Weber’s award winning works of crime thriller fiction include “Murder Book,” “The I-94 Murders,” “Last Call,” “Lying Close” and “Burning Bridges.”
The fascinating author will be at Fergus Brewing in Fergus Falls from 4-9 p.m. He will give a presentation from 6-7 p.m. about forensic psychology and forensic profiling. He will also give audience members a behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to write a true crime novel.
During Weber’s presentation, attendees can learn about the forensic techniques that are used to crack cases and find out what their favorite true-crime TV shows and movies get wrong about solving murder mysteries. Audience members can even put their friends on the spot and have them take a lie detector test. Just be ready to buy the brave volunteer a locally brewed beer to calm their nerves.
Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with Weber and ask questions about the hair-raising world of true crime. They will also have the chance to get their hands on a signed copy of Weber’s latest novel “Burning Bridges,” which lands close to home, spanning from St. Cloud to Bemidji and taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic and political unrest in Minnesota.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone