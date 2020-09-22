John Pence, a senior advisor for the Trump 2020 campaign and vice president Mike Pence’s nephew, made an appearance at the Republican Party of Otter Tail County field office in Fergus Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Speaking to an audience of Republican voters, John enumerated what Trump has done in office, outlined the stakes of the upcoming election and encouraged everyone to vote.
“Up and down the ballot you’re going to have those defending people and you’re going to have those who are going to turn it over for government control. That is the contrast. Those are the two visions for America. Whether we keep America America, or whether we fundamentally transform America, those are the stakes in 42 days and it starts right here,” John said. “This ground below us here in Fergus Falls could very much decide the fate of our country, and that is not an exaggeration.”
He praised Trump for developing a COVID-19 vaccine, helping send ventilators to countries abroad and standing up to China. “He’s standing up for liberty and justice for all, he’s standing up for the American way,” he said. “The person you voted for has fought every single day for you, for all of us. The least we can do is fight for him and for our country right now.”
John made a special point to thank Ben Anderson, neighborhood team leader with the Trump campaign, and presented him with a “Make America Great Again” hat signed by the president. Anderson, who lives in Maine Township in Otter Tail County, helps train volunteers to do phone calls and go door to door, as well as organizes events such as John’s visit. “I just help promote things and get people involved and share information about the campaign with people in the county,” Anderson says.
John’s purpose for visiting Minnesota, after spending time in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania last week, was two-fold. “One, I came here to thank the volunteers that continue to do the hard work of campaigning, knocking on doors, making phone calls and two, reminding them that we only have 42 days to get out and vote,” he says. He believes Minnesota has a chance to go red this year, saying the margin between Republicans and Democrats in the state is narrowing. “Every state is in play but this is a state that we really do see the president winning, and definitely can win.”
The push to encourage people to vote was valuable, Anderson says. “It was great to have him here just to reiterate, in these final weeks, the importance of the ‘Get Out the Vote’ efforts and how all these people that were here and many others can get out and do door knocking and come and do phone calls with us, and just be part of the very large team that we have here and across the state.”
After his speech, John spoke with some voters and took photos with Anderson and Minnesota House candidate for district 8A, Jordan Rasumusson. He was then headed to Morris, having visited Moorhead earlier in the day. “We’re just kind of heading down the western edge here,” he said. “I often go, the president’s directive is to go into every corner in every community in this country and make sure that folks know that he’s fighting for the American people.”
