The Truth Booth and Reconciliation Station is returning, once again, to Fergus Falls.
Lindsey Peck Scherloum, a Pennsylvania based artist, created the Truth Booth and Reconciliation Station during a Hinge Arts Residency through Springboard for the Arts in May and June of 2021.
The booth was created in order to provide the opportunity for members of the community to write down their thoughts, ideas, concerns and questions about relevant issues, and pose them to other community members in a safe and productive way.
“(The Truth Booth) centers around the idea of using community storytelling to safely explore controversial topics,” stated Scherloum in a press release. “It hinges on the belief that to create positive change in the world, we must see all sides of an issue to understand the complicated systems at work on us and that motivate our beliefs and behavior.”
During her residency, Scherloum collected stories from people throughout the region including stories from the Battle Lake Coffee Club, Fergus Falls Senior Center, Fergus Falls Summerfest, Ogema White Earth and Perham Turtlefest. Some of these stories, along with others, are currently on display at the Fergus Falls Public Library through the month of October.
Library director, Gail Hedstrom, encourages community members to come and add their stories to the exhibit.
