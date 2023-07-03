The Board of Directors of Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is proud to announce that Ryan Tungseth has been named interim executive director of GFF. Tungseth, a serial entrepreneur, small business owner and business coach, has extensive experience in business development and management and has served as a consultant for GFF’s Entrepreneur Initiative since 2020. Tungseth assumed the helm starting Jul. 1.
As an experienced business development director in rural Minnesota, Tungseth understands the unique challenges of small business owners and applies creative problem-solving techniques to provide successful solutions and strategies that enhance sustainable growth. His professional journey reflects his commitment to driving organizational growth, optimizing operational efficiency, and leveraging his expertise in finance, administration, marketing, and business development. With a keen focus on strategic planning and customer-centric solutions, he continues to make significant contributions to the organizations he serves.
Board president Andrew Yaggie shared on behalf of the board that, “Ryan has many ties and connections to the area and we are excited to welcome him as interim executive director of our organization. He has done some really great work in the community, for our organization, area businesses, and entrepreneurs. We look forward to the energy and approach he will bring to GFF.”
The GFF staff and board will continue to work closely with the City of Fergus Falls, Otter Tail County and other regional entities on a robust and collaborative economic development strategy to recruit, retain and enhance current economic development initiatives to advance GFF’s mission to support and grow the business community through business retention and expansion, business development and attraction and enhancing economic competitiveness.
Tungseth said, “Greater Fergus Falls has made significant contributions to our economic landscape. There is great momentum in Fergus Falls for continued economic growth. I look forward to serving the community and assisting in building a greater Fergus Falls.”
