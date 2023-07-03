Interim

Ryan Tungseth began his duties as GFF interim executive director on Jul. 1. 

 Submitted

The Board of Directors of Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is proud to announce that Ryan Tungseth has been named interim executive director of GFF. Tungseth, a serial entrepreneur, small business owner and business coach, has extensive experience in business development and management and has served as a consultant for GFF’s Entrepreneur Initiative since 2020. Tungseth assumed the helm starting Jul. 1.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?