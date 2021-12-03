After 34 years, Sgt. Tina Tungseth has retired from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. Primarily working in the county jail, Tungseth spent her career helping others. “My father served in the Army for 22 years retiring as a major and then became a minister who later received his doctorate of theology, which I believe influenced my inclination on the importance of faith, education and to be comfortable with military/law enforcement to directing me to what I view as a helping profession.”
Tungseth received her B.S. degree from the University of North Dakota in business and public administration with an emphasis on police administration and a minor in psychology. Outside of her duties with the sheriff’s office, she and her husband also had a successful farming business for 38 years. “Coupled with the ongoing training throughout the years pertaining to maintaining all certifications/training requirements at work, my life experiences have given me a solid background of the importance of hard work and perseverance to achieve goals,” stated Tungseth.
When asked about what the drive was that kept her going all these years, as it is not a job for everyone she said, “Corrections staff are there when people are in crisis and situations often present themselves that can lead to life changes for many which was the rewarding part of my job that most people do not correlate with the corrections-officer profession, ” before adding, “many individuals over the years, when they are out of jail, stop me in town and let me know what positive things are happening in their lives, those conversations always give me joy.”
In her career she saw many changes in the criminal justice system. “I have watched a steady progression of drug abuse increases, as well as the mental health of inmates' decline,” said Tungseth. “I have been fortunate over the years to have met amazing corrections and law enforcement staff who have never forgotten the importance of integrity in their actions and their purpose of service to our community reflected in their daily work.”
As far as advice for someone looking to get involved with the corrections office she said, “Seek courses in medical/mental health training, control tactics instruction and develop your interpersonal communication skills, because you will use those skills frequently. The biggest culture shock for new staff is the very real picture of humanity when situations of mental health crisis, medical emergency incidents, suicide and violent acts present themselves, the staff must respond appropriately to meet those circumstances with wisdom and following facility rules and DOC requirements.”
Her plans for retirement include traveling to see family in both Arizona and Utah, as well as family in Minnesota. “I have many hobbies and look forward to having time to pursue them further and develop new interest areas,” she said. “The job was always interesting, the staff I worked with over the years were truly fantastic people and I will miss our great staff now that I am retired.”