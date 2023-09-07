IN DEBATE

Mayor Ben Schierer speaks to city staff at Sept. 5 Fergus Falls City Council meeting.

 Submitted

The fate of a local business to sell hemp-derived THC products was denied by the Fergus Falls City Council at a regular session on Sept. 5.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?