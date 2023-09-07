The fate of a local business to sell hemp-derived THC products was denied by the Fergus Falls City Council at a regular session on Sept. 5.
Empire2 Inc., doing business as Little Chief Outpost at 1603 Pebble Lake Road, had applied for a conditional use permit for sales of hemp-derived THC products in a B-2 zone.
Community Development Director, Klara Beck said, the city’s Planning Commission looked at the application for a conditional use permit from purely a truly zoning perspective and did not attach any conditions for their recommendation to pass on to council for final approval. Beck also noted that Chief of Public Safety, Kile Bergren, had also reviewed the application and a full background check was performed and that they passed. There were also no comments or concerns made to the Planning Commission regarding the application when a public hearing was held.
Council member Scott Kvamme questioned if the employees at Little Chief Outpost would be required to be over 21 to sell the hemp-derived THC products like other businesses that have already received the permit.
“I had a question regarding the age limits. At the other businesses, are they required to have employees that are over 21 and the access to the building is only 21 and over? Or am I confusing that with something different,” asked Kvamme.
The code however, may not cover convenience stores as those would operated differently than a business completely dedicated to hemp-derived THC products.
“In other businesses that are currently operating in the B3 zones, I do think that our city code does say that they have to be over 21 for sales. In places like a convenience store, I don’t know that they have those same restrictions in place for the actual sale of the products, they are meant to be behind glass so they are not accessible to the public. It’s only the store managers, whoever’s making the sales that are accessing the products," said Kvamme.
He continued: “Where I could see that we could end up with a conflict or at least a pretty significant question is if we’re requiring a brick and mortar store in the downtown area to have only employees 21 and over and access to the building only 21 and over and yet a convenience store can have employees as young as 15 or 16 were in behind the counter selling, how does that work with this? Even though the stuff would be in a restricted space, do they have to call the manager in to handle a specific sale in a case like that or how do we handle that kind of a situation?"
Beck stated that it was a condition that could be placed in order for them to get the conditional use permit.
Council member Tom Rufer stated that he didn’t believe there should be any further restriction that there currently is with alcohol.
Four council members voted in favor, Anthony Hicks, Rufer, Scott Rachels and Brent Thompson and three voted against Laura Job, Kvamme and Al Kremeier. So the resolution approving a conditional use permit failed.
According to Communications Director Jean Bowman, the reason it failed is that five affirmative votes are required to pass an ordinance. Since Council member Jim Fish wasn’t present, there were only seven votes cast. To pass, it would have required a five to two vote.