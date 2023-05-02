Christian Reed

Christian Reed.

 Submitted

My name is Christian Reed and my internship is getting to work at both the high school and at M State in their athletic departments. I wanted something that was related to sports management for my internship and Mrs. Enderson was able to get both the high school and college to have me observe some aspects of being an athletic director. The reason I wanted something related to sports management was because I have been a sports fan my whole life and sports management stuck out to me as a career option. I am interested in one day getting the chance to work in the front office of a major sports franchise whether it’s MLB, NFL, or other sports leagues, as a general manager, which is one of the top roles you can get in a front office.



