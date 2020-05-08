Sgt. Mike Kusnierek is retired Friday after two and a half decades of service on the Fergus Falls Police Department.
The 55-year-old has put 31 ½ years of his life into law enforcement work on two continents and he leaves the profession feeling good about the people he has worked with and the community he has helped to protect.
Kusnierek set his cap on a career in law enforcement while he was still in junior high school because of the policemen he knew and admired.
“I thought I’d like to be like them,” Kusnierek said.
After joining the U.S. Army he was posted to duty in Germany. During his tour he served with the military police, Air Defense and the Criminal Investigation Command (CID) - the equivalent of the U.S. Government’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
His time in Europe also gave the history-loving Kusnierek the opportunity to visit historical sites in Germany, Italy, France, England, Belgium. Switzerland, Austria, Croatia and the Czech Republic. He also took skiing trips to the Swiss Alps.
He was in Germany when the Berlin Wall fell and East and West Germany were reunited.
“The euphoria was just crazy,” Kusnierek said. “You knew it was history in the making. I considered my time over in Germany to be a second college education, I got to do so many things.”
Returning to civilian life brought Kusnierek to Lake Crystal, a town in south-central Minnesota. He was in his third year of part-time work with the Lake Crystal Police Department when he was offered a full-time job in Fergus Falls by Chief John Wagner.
“It was a great move,” Kusnierek said. “I could not imagine working anywhere else.”
Kusnierek has worked with three Fergus Falls police chiefs over his 25 years on the force - Wagner, Tim Brennan and Kile Bergren, the present chief.
“I have enjoyed working with Michael for the past 25 years.” Bergren said. “He and I both started with the police department in 1995 and worked together on a number of occasions throughout the years.”
Bergren recalls that Kusnierek was involved in a number of community policing initiatives back in the ’90s and early 2000s and organized many bike rodeos.
“It is hard to believe 25 years has gone by so quickly,” Bergren said. “I wish him the best in retirement and his new endeavors.”
Kusnierek served 10 years as a patrol officer before becoming a detective in 2005.
“I loved detective work,” Kusnierek said. “You work with a lot of different agencies and a lot of different people. It’s very challenging but very rewarding too.”
Kusnierek has never had any illusions about the risks of law enforcement work.
“It is dangerous work but when you are doing the job you don’t want that to rule you,” Kusnierek said. “Someone has to confront dangerous people.”
The call is on top of Kusnierek’s danger list is when officers are called upon to respond to a domestic disturbance. If a crime has been committed and it calls for an arrest to be made, police officers have to be ready for anything.
“The emotions are so high in everyone and they are completely unpredictable,” Kusnierek said. “People have a tendency to want to take it out on someone.”
Kusnierek returned to patrol duty and was promoted to sergeant in 2014. In that role he has supervised the work of officers in the field and backed up his officers with answers on policy or law.
“We become the point of control for not just the public but for other agencies,” Kusnierek said. “You don’t have to know all the answers, you just have to know where to find the answers.”
Kusnierek is leaving the department Friday with a high regard for the Fergus Falls Police Department and the community.
“This has been a fantastic place to work,” Kusnierek said. “The professionalism of these people is beyond reproach. I sometimes wonder if they (the citizens of Fergus Falls) really know how lucky they are.”
The Kusniereks will be moving to the Fargo-Moorhead area in retirement where, among their other activities, they will be indulging their interest in following the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks baseball team. The only theft Kusnierek will be dealing with in the years ahead will be those on the basepaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.