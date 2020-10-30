It is that time of year again as most the nation turns their clocks back an hour for the end of daylight saving time.
This year, the clocks will turn back the day after Halloween on Nov. 1 at 2 a.m. Most look forward to the extra hour of sleep they receive, but it will also be darker earlier in the day. Daylight will continue to shorten until Dec. 21, the winter solstice.
With the extra hour, it might also be the perfect time to stay up Saturday as Halloween will not only have a full moon but a blue moon. A blue moon is when two full moons occur in the same calendar month. These are relatively rare and happen about once every 2.5 years, the last being in March 2018.
According to space.com, the moon has two other interesting facts. The first is that the full moon is also a hunter’s moon, the name for the first full moon afteer a harvest moon, and it also qualifies as a micromoon. A micromoon is when the moon is close to its farthest point from the Earth in an elliptical orbit.
With all this being said, enjoy Halloween weekend, watch the moon and turn your clocks back.
