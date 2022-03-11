After a period of transition, the Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA and YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties have entered into a management agreement for shared CEO, slated to begin on Mar. 15.
The Fergus Falls YMCA is currently under the management of interim CEO, Pat Riemersma, who has been acting in that role since September 2021.
“Pat has done an exceptional job leading our YMCA,” stated Board President, Kendra Olson in a release. “Our Board of Directors has been very deliberate about selecting our Y’s next leader. Pat has been a tremendous asset to us as we considered our options for the future of our Y.”
Riemersma shared, ”Interim CEOs are only allowed to support a YMCA for a 12-month period. As we considered leadership options, we reached out to the leadership of the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties in Fargo, North Dakota. They’ve been great to work with and their CEO, Steve Smith, is a fantastic leader that brings a great deal of experience to our community.”
Smith will remain in the role as CEO in Fargo, adding the Fergus Falls YMCA to his scope during the duration of the management agreement.
Both parties reviewed other management agreement models and identified key deliverables between the two organizations prior to entering into the management agreement.
Olson shared, “The purpose of this management agreement is to provide opportunities for collaboration between our two organizations in addition to developing long-term goals for each organization separately.”
This agreement will be in effect for 12 months. At the conclusion of the 12- month period, both Fergus Falls and Fargo will examine the success of the agreement and will determine the next steps.
“This is exciting for both Ys. Each organization has valuable staff leaders, who will share and learn from each other. It allows us to examine efficiencies and identify opportunities that will help us continue to provide great YMCA programs and services in our region,” mentioned Steve Smith, CEO, YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties.
