Christopher William Bone called the Fergus Falls Police Department on Dec. 23, at approximately 6:39 p.m., with complaints that his wife was out of control following a verbal argument over music and house chores.
Initially Bone reported that he and Habonimana Trifonia had come to an understanding, but he contacted police again around 8:37 p.m., stating that there was a disturbance before hanging up.
Fergus Falls Police Department officers reported to the scene and arrested both Bone and Trifonia on various charges.
Bone is being charged with 3rd-degree assault — substantial bodily harm and felony-level domestic assault, both of which carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison, $10,000 fine or both. An additional misdemeanor charge of obstruction of the legal process — interfere with peace office, was also recorded; which carries a maximum sentence of not more than 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.
Trifonia was arrested for violation of conditions of release for previous charges.
Both Bone and Trifonia were scheduled to appear in Otter Tail County District Court on Dec. 27.
Additional information will be made available as it is received.
