Two Fergus Falls men appeared in Otter Tail County District Court on June 14 after being charged with 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct following an incident culminating after a group left Fergus Falls SummerFest.
According to court records, Fergus Falls police were dispatched June 11, at approximately 12:14 a.m. on a report of a sexual assault.
When they arrived, they located the victim who was visibly distraught and asking for help.
The victim told police she had gone to Summerfest and met with a group of people including the person who reported the crime to police.
She went back to that person’s apartment, where he resided with three other roommates. Shortly thereafter, the two suspects identified as David Brent Mills, 51, and Blas Garcia, 31, both of Fergus Falls, sexually assaulted the woman.
When officers arrived at the apartment they located Garcia laying on the living room floor. When officers attempted to speak with him, he stated that they should just take him to jail. Garcia eventually got up and was willing to speak to officers. He said that he remembered being at Summerfest and that he was drinking and using marijuana but didn’t remember what happened. Garcia then said that he was guilty, but when asked what he was guilty of he said he did not know.
Mills was also located in the apartment and agreed to speak with officers at the Fergus Falls Police Department. He was taken into an interview room but ultimately decided not to provide a statement.
Both men were taken into custody, and continue to be incarcerated at the Otter Tail County Detention Center.
If convicted, Mills faces up to 30 years in prison and Garcia could receive 25 years.
The next court date for the two men is scheduled for June 27, at 9 a.m. in Otter Tail County District Court.
