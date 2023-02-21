Accusations regarding a sitting Fergus Falls City Council member became formal complaints following a filing by a former candidate, who ran for a seat on the council in November 2022, but was not elected.
On Dec. 12, 2022, Mark Leighton filed a fair campaign practices complaint with the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH) alleging that Fergus Falls City Council Member Brent Thompson violated three Minnesota statutes. The statutes were regarding disclaimer requirements, distributing false campaign material and alleging undue influence on voters while distributing campaign literature in advance of the general election held on Nov. 8, 2022.
The complaint was set to be heard in front of a panel of judges.
According to the OAH website, the panel consists of administrative law judges who provide hearing and mediation services in contested case proceedings involving the public and more than 100 state agencies and local governments.
The formal complaint states that when the alleged violations occurred, Leighton was a candidate in the Fergus Falls City Council election for Ward 2, while Thompson was a sitting member representing Ward 3.
On Jan. 18, the prehearing conference was held. Leighton and Thompson appeared on their own behalf and without legal counsel.
The source of the complaints dates back to October 2022, when Thompson handed out a flyer entitled, “Do You Love Your City Parks?” The flyer alleges that Leighton and Al Kremeier, who was elected to represent Ward 3 and is now a sitting council member, proposed cutting $3 million from the city’s budget and would start the cost-cutting measures by eliminating city parks and park staff positions within Fergus Falls.
The complaint states that the flyer is written in the first-person and does not include a disclaimer identifying who, or what committee, prepared and paid for it. Leighton maintains that Thompson distributed the flier door-to-door at the homes of residents in Ward 2, which Thompson confirmed to Daily Journal Media in October 2022.
Leighton contends that Thompson purposely targeted homes that had lawn signs posted in support of Leighton’s candidacy and that he did not introduce himself to the homeowners that he was distributing the flyers to. Leighton also stated that the flyers contained false statements about him and that Thompson disseminated it to unduly influence voters.
At the original Jan. 18 prehearing conference, two of the complaints against Thompson were dismissed — false campaign material and undue influence on voters.
Regarding the false campaign allegation, Leighton stated that the campaign flyer that Thompson disseminated contained false statements in violation of the statute. Leighton maintains he never said he would cut $3 million from the city’s budget and start by eliminating the city parks.
This claim was dismissed because Section 211B.06 was previously invalidated by the federal courts. The judge stated, “In 2014, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit determined that there was no way, consistent with First Amendment guarantees of free speech, to narrowly construe this statute. Accordingly, it declared the prohibitions on false campaign speech unenforceable and void. Because this statute cannot provide a basis for relief, the claim was dismissed.”
As for the undue influence allegation, the judge stated that Leighton failed to allege any facts to support finding that Thompson used or threatened force, coercion, violence, damage, harm, loss or undue influence to compel persons to vote for or against a candidate in the general election. Leighton's allegations only imply that Thompson was offensive and rude to homeowners while he distributed the campaign flyer and, even if true, Thompson’s alleged behavior is not the type of severe threatening conduct the statute is intended to address. Therefore, the claim was dismissed.
The administrative law judge did allow the alleged violation of the disclaimer statute, stating that the flyer “meets the definition of 'campaign material' under the statute" and that as campaign material it must prominently include a disclaimer “substantially in the form.”
With two complaints dismissed, the violation of the disclaimer complaint advanced to the hearing.
Following the prehearing conference, both Leighton and Thompson had until 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, to submit any additional evidence or filings in regards to the complaint.
The panel will issue a written decision within 14 days from the deadline, and is expected on or before Mar. 3.