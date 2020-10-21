The two drivers involved in a head-on collision during a snowstorm Tuesday morning on County Highway 88 northwest of Fergus Falls suffered non-life threatening injuries.
According to a spokesman for the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Mullenberg, 57, of Fargo was northbound on Highway 88 in a 2016 Ford Escape when a 2001 Buick Regal driven by 21-year-old Sadie Stine-Harig crossed the centerline. The roadway was covered with heavy slush at the time and both vehicles ended up in the westbound ditch across from the 180th Street-County Highway 88 intersection.
Mullenberg was extracted from his vehicle by members of the Fergus Falls Fire Department and conveyed by Ringdahl Ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare.
Stine-Harig was able to get out of her vehicle, was transported to Lake Region in a private vehicle because of possible injuries.
The Fergus Falls Police Department was also at the scene.
Otter Tail County Dispatch took 22 calls regarding traffic accidents Tuesday. While most involved vehicles off the road there were also three vehicle vs. deer reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.