With just a few days to go before the Nov. 8 election, two rallies were held in Fergus Falls on Nov. 1, that almost seemed like a last push from both the Republican and DFL parties.
On a solo outing, Matt Birk, who is running with Dr. Scott Jensen as a Lt. Gov. candidate, arrived at the Fergus Falls Airport on Nov. 2, at around 2 p.m, to a crowd of around 25-30 people.
“It’s great to be in Fergus Falls," Birk expressed. "I’m not just saying that because it's nearly 70°, but it really is an honor to be here … there’s a saying in football, ‘Where else would you rather be than right here and right now?' I can’t think of anywhere else, because this is really important. Not just for me and not just for you, but for our whole state.”
Birk stated that he thought a lot of decisions have been made based on party politics recently.
“There’s a lot of people who can’t do anything for themselves, they’re stuck … the last few years in particular. This transcends Republican and Democrat, what we saw was bad government," Birk shared, continuing to explain that the current government in office made decisions based on their party and what the president was doing, what California was doing, what New York was doing and not necessarily what was best for the people of Minnesota.
Rep. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) running for Senate District 9, a seat that is being vacated by retiring Sen. Bill Ingebrigsten, also spoke, along with Minnesota House of Representatives District 9A candidate, Rep. Jeff Backer, who is running in District 9A due to redistricting.
Birk, as well as the other two candidates shook hands and visited with supporters after remarks were made.
A mere four miles at the Spies Riverfront Park and Market Pavilion, a much larger crowd gathered at 5:30 p.m. Gov. Tim Walz and other local candidates, including Cornel Walker, who is running against Rasmusson for Senate District 9, appeared for the DFL offices.
Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer was in attendance and started off the rally making his position clear.
“We can do it but it’s going to take all of us," Schierer declared, "but that’s why we’re Democrats, because we believe that we’re all in this together. We’re Democrats because we give a damn about other people.”
Additional DFL candidates from the local and regional area, including Walker, House District 9A candidate Nancy Jost, House District 9B candidate Jason Satter gave short remarks.
At the rally, Walz climbed on a picnic table and spoke about needing to secure a majority in state government.
“You deserve to have a voice out here. You deserve to have people that aren’t putting an ideology in front of what’s best for the people," Walz declared. "These are races we need to be winning. Right now, the reason we can't have nice things in Minnesota is because we don’t have a majority in the Senate. We need to change that."
On the criticism Walz faced over how he led during the pandemic and other divisive issues, Walz stated, “Thank you for taking care of your neighbors for the last few years. I don’t think the state of Minnesota or this country has experienced anything quite like it — both from a pandemic , a reckoning on racial inequities, we’re seeing a political division … We need functioning political parties. We need to believe we’re in this together. We need to believe that our neighbors are not evil or anti-American with views they simply disagree with. We can’t have this rhetoric that puts our elected officials' lives at risk.”
After his remarks, Walz shook hands and visited with supporters and curiosity-seekers.
The general election will be held on Nov. 8. For more information on polling locations in Otter Tail County, visit ottertailcountymn.us/department/elections