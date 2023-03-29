SEL is a controversial hot topic throughout America for numerous reasons. In Fergus Falls, Jeff Drake the superintendent of the school district and school administrators are on one side, the Moms of Liberty on the opposing side.
SEL stands for Social Emotional Learning. In an interview, Drake states SEL is about, “Teaching kids how to manage their emotions, to be people of character and to be good citizens.” He further explains, “There are no hidden agendas.”
He affirms that he believes the parent’s fears have to do with Critical Race Theory. Moms of Liberty are concerned that CRT is involved in the curriculum. As an aside, CRT is a theory that posits America has implemented systemic racist policies on all levels to discriminate against minorities.
Advocates say these policies need to be rooted out. In response to this fear Drake expressed, “The schools have no critical race theory curriculum.” He also explained there are, “Different SEL programs that a school can purchase” and that before he arrived as an administrator, an SEL curriculum was "already in place.” It is called “Second Step.”
In regards to the curriculum Drake commented, “We teach history honestly. The kids are allowed the freedom of thought to decide what they think about our history. Further, I want a school of freethinkers.” SEL is a curriculum that includes various activities. Drake explains this includes, “constructing a resume or practice job interviewing.” Drake is adamant that the administration does its best to present history in a fair light and to provide a “safe environment for the kids” to express their own differing opinions freely.
Moms of Liberty vehemently disagree with SEL in the school system and think that the school should get rid of the curriculum. In an interview they stated, “The school picks and chooses what curriculum they want to purchase.” This is a problem they say because there may be underlying ideologies that are not supported by “rigorous data.” They claim, “SEL is new and there are different types of SEL and that’s worrisome.” In addition, “It starts as one thing and it becomes something else and now it's already something else than what it was at its start.” The broader fear is, “It’s finding its way into every academic area.”
SEL is produced by CASEL, the Collaborative for Academic Social Emotional Learning. It claims to improve academic, behavioral and social outcomes. On their website, Moms of Liberty released a brochure that expresses concern in response: “Many schools are seeing a rapid decline in proficiency since the focus has shifted from academics to ideology with SEL.” According to them, this decline in turn affects their children’s progress. In this brochure, the largest fear regarding SEL has to do with CASEL that releases it. They declare, “The goal of CASEL is to psychologically manipulate students to accept progressive ideology, gender fluidity and systemic oppression.” The group desires to empower parents to stand up for their children against what they see as indoctrination.
As one can surmise, it is an extremely heated debate from opposing viewpoints. SEL is a hotly contended issue and it is difficult to peer through the fray with lucidity at times. Hopefully, the future will afford more clarity between the school administration and the Moms of Liberty that both sides and concerns may be allayed.
This the second article in a series of education-related topics.