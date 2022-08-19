Fergus Falls City Council Ward Three member and interim mayor, Justin Arneson along with Ward Four member, Karoline Gustafson, have decided not to file for reelection.
Arneson said the decision not to seek reelection for himself was a three-fold reason. First and most important, he said he had moved out of Ward Three, so he was no longer eligible to run in that ward.
Secondly, Arneson recently moved to Ward Four and did not want to run against a sitting council member.
Arneson also said with coaching his children in sporting activities, he would have less time to fully devote himself to being on the council. At the conclusion of his term in December of 2022, Arneson will have served two full terms.
Gustafson, who has served just one term on the council, said she feels privileged to have been on the council, but said she felt it was time to move on and also cited family obligations as a deciding factor.
By wards, here is the official rundown of who is running:
For Ward One, Krista Hagberg, the incumbent has filed to run for reelection, as her term expires in December. Recently announced before the deadline, Laura Job is running against Hagberg for the seat.
For Ward Two, incumbent Scott Kvamme is running for reelection, along with newcomer Mark Leighton. Leighton states that he is an independent business owner with a background of international SCUBA tours, advanced SCUBA, firearm education and training, banking, investments, financial planning, insurance, claims review, general construction and design contracting and business consulting.
Leighton said he is running to bring fiscal responsibility back to the city and would like to reduce burdensome regulations and ordinances in efforts to attract new businesses and citizens to Fergus Falls.
Ward Three is a crowded field, with three newcomers. Al Kremeier, funeral director and licensed insurance agent for about 28 years at Olson Funeral Home and owns a small granite business. Richard “Dick” Keeton, who served two terms on the council and was elected in 1992. Finally, Nate Kunde, operations manager at Otter Tail Power, has filed to run for the open seat.
Kremeier said he is running because he wants to get involved to get things back to the way it used to be. “I want to get involved with our city to help rejuvenate what we had, is what I’d like to see,” said Kremeier.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone