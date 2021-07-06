Fergus Falls police were notified by the Hyundai Blue Link Connected Car Service over the noon hour Tuesday that a vehicle had been reported stolen and their service was tracking the vehicle. They stated in a call to police that the vehicle was at the corner of Mill Street and East Summit Avenue and was parked and occupied.
Fergus Falls Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren says that two Fergus Falls police officers tried to do a high-risk stop on the stolen vehicle as it was stopped, in an attempt to apprehend the three individuals in the vehicle.
The vehicle then jumped the curb and fled from the officers. Neither of the officers pursued. Later on, an Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputy that was also in the area, saw the vehicle as it continued to flee from the original location. The deputy also did not pursue the vehicle.
At that point, law enforcement lost sight of the vehicle. Bergren says according to witnesses the stolen vehicle was heading southbound, at a high rate of speed and weaving between cars, and was observed running the stoplight at Pebble Lake Road and Highway 210, striking a westbound pickup with a lone occupant.
Bergren said a couple minutes later dispatch got a call about a crash near the intersection of Pebble Lake Road and State Highway 210. All parties were transported to Lake Region Healthcare with unknown injuries. Bergren did state that the vehicle was stolen from the Fargo area. He also said until a formal arrest is made, the names of the suspects would not be released.
