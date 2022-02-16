The Grant County Sheriff’s Office disclosed that two women have been charged with third-degree murder in the overdose death of an Elbow Lake man that occurred in March of 2021.
The sheriff’s office investigated the circumstances surrounding the death of Jonathan Murtland, 27, who was found not breathing at his home in Elbow Lake on March 2, 2021. He died several days later at a St. Cloud hospital of a fentanyl overdose.
Through examination of text messages, interviews and other efforts, investigators determined that Rachel Rae MacMillan, 24, of Elbow Lake, and Montana Evelyn Marie Hedstrom, 30, of Dalton, provided Murtland with the fentanyl that ultimately led to his death.
“This case demonstrates that drug dealers who provide illicit drugs that cause the death of someone in our community will be held accountable,” Grant County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jon Combs said.
Hedstrom is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail, while MacMillan is currently incarcerated in the Otter Tail County Jail. Both are scheduled to appear in Grant County District Court on Feb. 24.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in its investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone