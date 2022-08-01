The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office received a call of a two-year-old male found face down in the water near shore on Sand Lake, North of Pelican Rapids on July 31, at approximately 10:57 a.m.
The sheriff’s office said that several families had gathered for the weekend to spend time at the lake. Sometime during the late morning, a family member realized the two year old wasn't present inside the residence. Both family's immediately went looking for the two year old both inside the house and outside before the boy's father located him face down in the water near shore.
Fortunately a member of the visiting family, a 42 year old firefighter, with a department in South Dakota, immediately began CPR and life saving efforts, while his 16 year old daughter called 911.
Life saving efforts were performed for roughly one minute before the child began to breathe again prior to the arrival of local first responders. The two-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and his current condition is stable.
In addition to the sheriff's office, Ringdahl Ambulance and a Pelican Rapids Police officer were dispatched to the scene.
