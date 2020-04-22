Preliminary design for the Tyler Wolers Trail project was unveiled by Apex Engineering’s Bob Schlieman during the Ottertail City Council meeting held Thursday, April 16 through online meeting service Zoom.

The trail, which will be 8 feet wide, will begin at Bay View Road in Ottertail eventually tying its way into the public access at Pelican Bay. The plan is now with MnDOT for a review.

 

