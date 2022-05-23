Lake Region Electric Cooperative (LREC), just outside of Pelican Rapids, hosted an event on May 22 with graduate students from the University of Minnesota, together with Associate Professor Gabe Chan. The group stopped by LREC to tour their facilities and take part in a formal presentations from LREC staff and administration. The stop was the last scheduled event on a tour throughout the Dakotas and Minnesota.
The visit was part of a multi-state tour organized by Chan Lab for graduate students researching climate change and renewable energy alternatives.
Current team members in the group are University of Minnesota Master of Science in Science, Technology, and Environmental Policy students, also known as MS-STEP.
According to the Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs website, the MS-STEP area focuses on public issues arising at the intersection of science, technology, environment and society that shape human well-being, environmental sustainability, and social justice in a complex and diverse world. The STEP area supports research and outreach through the Center for Science, Technology and Environmental Policy and graduate education programs through the MS–STEP, the STEP graduate minor, and the PhD in public affairs.
LREC CEO, Tim Thompson, spoke to the students about energy transitions and how the cooperative is now delivering and maintaining a natural gas distribution division called Lake Region Energy Services (LRES), that is based out of Pelican Rapids and bringing natural gas to members in Parkers Prairie, Deer Creek, Miltona and Dent. Thompson detailed how 25% of those members were first-time customers.
Vice president of Business Solutions, Dylan Aafedt, gave a presentation on innovation, load management and energy services and detailed how the cooperative had been utilizing demand response programs which had generated in the neighborhood of $4 million in yearly savings in wholesale product cost. Aafedt also discussed a pilot program with manufacturer Generac for battery backup generators and how LREC had installed 90 generators in 2021 and approximately 380 since 2017 when the program began.
LREC’s superintendent Paul Bergren and Brian Olson gave the students a demonstration of how exacter technology is used by LREC to detect equipment in “pre-fail condition” so that the equipment can be replaced prior to failure.
Manager of corporate services, Greg Larson, also discussed the many career opportunities.
Another presenter was Dan Juhl of Juhl Energy, an innovative energy developer who engaged with LREC for their Wind Solar Hybrid Project located in Trondhjem Township, which according to LREC’s website, is a single 2.3-megawatt turbine and a 500-kilowatt solar array that is interconnected directly into a distribution feeder of the rural Erhard Substation. The hybrid design of the system allows the utility to provide power when it is most needed with solar output providing peak energy in the summer months and wind providing the winter peak energy. The facility blends clean, renewable energy into the distribution power grid at a lower cost.
Following the presentations, students toured the GroShed, a hydroponic shed, which is located in LREC’s parking lot, which allows the cooperative to produce fresh produce all year with over 50% of the electricity required for its operation originating from local, renewable energy sources. Shortly thereafter, the event wrapped up with a tour of the Wind Solar Hybrid Project.
LREC began operations in 1937, and has a total of 28,000 members, 30 substations, 4,400 miles of overhead distribution and 1,200 miles of underground distribution.