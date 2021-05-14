Longtime Fergus Falls hair salon, Salon Eclips has transitioned ownership. After 19 years, previous owners DiAnne Biss, Tammy Raph and Elaine Schultz transitioned ownership of the salon to Justine Ricks, stating it wasn’t a difficult decision to let Ricks have her dream after they had many wonderful years living their own dreams.
Salon Eclips was formed after the previous owners had worked together at a salon, but wanted to own a salon/spa that offered an atmosphere of rest, relaxation and beauty — a place customers could leave feeling refreshed and renewed.
Biss, Raph and Schultz are not leaving Salon Eclips and will remain on staff, offering the same high-quality services that they have provided to the community for decades. They are looking forward to having more time to explore hobbies and invest in family, friends and grandchildren. They expressed gratitude to Ricks for her passion for the cosmetology industry and community and wished her their best, also thanking the entire Salon Eclips team and community for all of their love, support and loyalty throughout the years.
Ricks, Salon Eclips owner effective May 1, graduated from The Salon Professional Academy in 2013, working at Hair Success in Fargo before finding her lifelong career at Salon Eclips, where she has worked for the past seven years. A few years ago, she expressed her interest in owning her own salon. “(I) have worked hard along with Salon Eclips to make this dream come true and now it finally has,” she expressed.
Ricks loves visiting with people and helping them look and feel their best. She is looking forward to the challenges that come along with salon ownership, but is confident that the challenge of balancing a schedule between work and family will be well-managed.
Ricks also announced that Salon Eclips will be adding an aesthetician to their staff, with Bridgett Formo joining the team this summer.
“We are very excited about her joining our team and being able to share her talents with the community,” Ricks said.
Ricks closed, expressing gratitude as her new adventure begins.
“I would like to especially thank the entire Salon Eclips team for helping make this possible! There were a lot of people who all helped achieve this dream and I am so thankful for each and every one of them,” she said
