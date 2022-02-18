The former headquarters of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal at 914 Channing Avenue, will soon become the temporary location for two Otter Tail County Departments currently housed in the Government Services Center at 500 W Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls.
Deputy county administrator, Nick Leonard, said the overall plan is to remodel the current offices of the Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices and the Land and Resource offices and make more space.
Leonard said the remodeling plans will require both departments to temporarily relocate, and purchasing the property at 914 Channing Avenue just made sense. He did stress that they do not have a definite timeline for the project, but the switch may take place in early spring, on or around Apr. 1, for approximately six to eight months.
“We’re reducing the footprint in our Land and Resource office so we can create some additional space for motor vehicles, as changes to those services over the years have required that we provide additional space, including a larger waiting space for customers as they come in to fill out paperwork. It will also include additional space to serve the public,” added Leonard.
The county is working with local agents with Keller Williams Realty to complete the purchase, and closing will take place soon.
At this time, it is unknown what the long term use for the building will be. Leonard said they will be working with the county board and other stakeholders to determine that at a later date.
The Daily Journal originally began occupying the building at 914 Channing Avenue in the spring of 1972. When the Daily Journal was sold to Wick Communications in 2018, the purchase did not include the original building. The Daily Journal is now located at 125 North Union Avenue.
