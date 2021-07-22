As of July 15th, 59 Finishing Inc., a company that is a part of the metal-coating industry, was acquired by a local holding company, owned by Evan and Tanya Westra. The business started operations in 2009, providing sandblasting and small-batch powder-coating services.
Today, the company offers both batch-powder coating and automated-powder coating. 59 Finishing will retain its name and eight employees.
Evan also owns West Tool & Design, a family owned business founded in 1990 by his father Don.
Evan purchased the business in 2014. West Tool is a precision machining operation that specializes in automated equipment. They work with customers to manufacture short order original parts for custom equipment for various industries. West Tool has 16 employees and looks forward to expanding its workforce in the future.
West Tool has been a customer of 59 Finishing for years. This acquisition not only retains a local business and jobs but serves other West Tool customers by providing full-scale service with the addition of batch-powder coating and automated-powder coating. Westra said “We are very excited about the growth opportunity that 59 Finishing provides. We are also looking forward to the synergy that this merger creates between West Tool and 59 Finishing.”
Stay in the know with West Tool & Design on their website at westtoolff.com/.
