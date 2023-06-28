As a physician, it’s my duty to educate and help people with a wide range of ailments and injuries. Some can be mitigated, while others cannot. Medicine and advancements in technology make my job more efficient, but awareness is often the strongest weapon against viruses that take root in our communities. This is especially true of viral hepatitis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hepatitis affects over 300 million people worldwide. Its numbers are on the rise, and so is my concern.
World Hepatitis Day is right around the corner. It’s a date that celebrates Dr. Baruch Blumberg and his momentous discovery of hepatitis B on Jul. 28, 1967. If you’re unaware, hepatitis comes in several forms: A, B, C, D and E. It attacks the liver, and our main defense against it is education and vaccines.
Hepatitis can be spread through contaminated food, unprotected sex, sharing personal items with an infected person, or ingesting microscopic fecal matter. In many countries, contaminated water leads to widespread hepatitis infections. However, this virus does not discriminate; it infects the poor and the rich alike and can be deadly.
Luckily, treatments do exist, along with several vaccines. From my perspective, this is one infection that could be drastically reduced or stamped out with regular testing and vaccines. In many ways, World Hepatitis Day is about spreading awareness, removing stigma, and, most of all, getting tested. Don’t be afraid to ask your doctor about any form of hepatitis and inquire about testing. This is valuable data for you and your clinician.
On behalf of Astera Health, thank you for taking the time to learn a little more. Thank you.
