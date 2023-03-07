I don’t remember how I learned to read. I don’t recall if learning how to read came easily to me, or if it was a challenge. I have a hunch it was somewhere in the middle. I do remember not enjoying reading as a youngster. I also remember my mother sharing with me that she had feelings of guilt for raising my two older sisters on Sesame Street, while allowing me to watch Captain Kangaroo. If you’re unfamiliar with the two television shows for children, Sesame Street was far more educational. My mother even admitted that she sent me off to partial day kindergarten not knowing my colors. I was her third and last child. It was probably a good thing for me that first grade in the 1970s was the equivalent of today’s kindergarten when it comes to what children are expected to learn and know.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?