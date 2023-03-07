I don’t remember how I learned to read. I don’t recall if learning how to read came easily to me, or if it was a challenge. I have a hunch it was somewhere in the middle. I do remember not enjoying reading as a youngster. I also remember my mother sharing with me that she had feelings of guilt for raising my two older sisters on Sesame Street, while allowing me to watch Captain Kangaroo. If you’re unfamiliar with the two television shows for children, Sesame Street was far more educational. My mother even admitted that she sent me off to partial day kindergarten not knowing my colors. I was her third and last child. It was probably a good thing for me that first grade in the 1970s was the equivalent of today’s kindergarten when it comes to what children are expected to learn and know.
If this is any indication of my reading abilities when young, I do have this vivid memory. My mother and a good friend of hers were in the front seat of our vehicle while I was riding along in the back, unbuckled for sure. We were all hungry and looking for a place to eat in a really small town. When I spotted a sign for a local eating establishment, I excitedly exclaimed, “There’s a cafe!” However, I didn’t say cafe, instead I pronounced the word as if it rhymes with safe. Can you hear me now? “There’s a cafe!” I recall being embarrassed when my mother and her good friend chuckled. Needless to say, I learned something that day. The English language, and learning how to read, is complex.
It’s strange what we remember from our childhood. Here’s one more related reading memory. It was late summer, and after close to three months without picking up a book, I couldn’t remember how to spell the word of. Was it “of” or “ov”? I asked my childhood friend, Blaine. He knew, of course, because he would often be in his room reading a book when I would show up at his home two doors down.
Learning how to read can be challenging. There are many parts to reading, including phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary, fluency and comprehension. Most people are somewhat familiar with phonics. Phonics is linking or connecting the sound we hear to a letter or combination of letters. To master phonics, we must not only know the letters and combinations, but also be able to hear sounds. It is generally agreed that there are 44 sounds, or phonemes, in English that are represented by the 26 letters of the alphabet individually and in combination. Forty-four sounds. That’s a lot. Hearing the various sounds in language is a learned skill. Some kids are better at hearing sounds than others. Some can hear the sound at the beginning of a word, but not the end. Some might be more adept at hearing a sound at the end of a word, but not in the middle.
At McKinley and Adams Schools, we’ve recently become more intentional when it comes to explicitly teaching the sounds, or phonemes, of our language. It’s called phonemic awareness. Phonemic awareness is the understanding that spoken words are made up of individual sounds, or phonemes. A child who is phonemically aware is able to isolate sounds, manipulate sounds, blend and segment the sounds in spoken and written words. Phonemic awareness is a great way for students to activate their brains and hone in on oral language – the speech – before they begin working with print during the rest of their literacy instruction.
The two best predictors of early reading success are alphabet recognition and phonemic awareness. Our phonemic awareness curriculum, called Heggerty Phonemic Awareness, has become a cornerstone in our literacy program. Every student, every day, in every K-2 classroom, is exposed to a 10-15 minute phonemic awareness lesson that will have a positive impact in their reading journey.
