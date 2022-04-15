An Underwood man who was arrested in connection to an assault, also tried attacking Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons with a sword.
According to court records, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 200 block of East Oak Avenue in Underwood, where an assault had been reported. The victim reported that his husband, David Englin-Hill, 35, attacked him and was armed with a sword.
The victim also told dispatch that the defendant was not allowing him to leave the house.
Prior to law enforcement arrival, the phone connection with the victim was lost. Battle Lake Police Chief Todd Quaintance responded and was able to make contact with Englin-Hill and the victim through a window.
Chief Quaintance learned that the victim was fearful of his safety and wanted to leave the residence, but the defendant did not allow him to move.
Sheriff’s Officers arrived and attempted to negotiate with Englin-Hill to let the victim leave the residence, but continued to refuse to allow the victim out of the house. Englin-Hill was positioned between the victim and the door, holding an unsheathed sword.
Court records further state that when law enforcement asked the victim if he was alright, he reported that he had been struck in the face by Englin-Hill.
Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons observed Englin-Hill to hold up the unsheathed sword and warned him that if he made any movement towards the victim, deadly force would be utilized.
In response, law enforcement shortly breached the residence using a less lethal shotgun loaded with bean bag rounds. An officer with the less lethal shotgun breached through a window while other officers entered through the main door. Englin-Hill was struck with the beanbag round in his abdomen, doubled over, got back up and then went at Fitzgibbons with the sword, swinging the sword at Fitzgibbons.
Officers eventually were able to subdue Englin-Hill with a taser. The sword was removed from the defendant’s proximity and ultimately was placed under arrest.
Englin-Hill was charged with two counts of felony level 2nd Degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and two misdemeanor charges of domestic assault.
Englin-Hill is currently being held at the Otter Tail County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. His next court appearance is an omnibus hearing that is currently scheduled for May 4.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone