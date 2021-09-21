It was revealed at Monday’s Fergus Falls City Council meeting by Bolton and Menk, the engineering firm hired by the city for the Downtown Riverfront Project, that workers with the contractor, Comstock Construction, were not being paid prevailing wages, as is customary with state bonding projects. This requirement was not included in bidding documents drafted by the engineering firm and approved by City Council members.
Bolton and Menk senior level engineer, Kevin Bittner, told assembled council members, “As you are aware, as you saw through your bonding bill presentation, your project is receiving a mix of state and local grant funds for the project. One of the requirements for that state bonding money is that the contract documents should contain minimum wage provisions in the documents.
If you’re not familiar with what the prevailing wage is, it’s basically that the state establishes certain wage rates for the workers on the construction project, unless the wage rates are established, they must be paid by the contractor to their workers.”
Bittner further stated in a company memo to the city that prevailing wage provisions typically increase the construction cost of a project due to increased labor costs. He stated that they are negotiating with Comstock Construction to add the required prevailing wage provisions to the contract via a change order to preserve the state funding for the project.
Right now, according to Bolton and Menk, the contract amount for the project is currently $3.2 million. Comstock Construction has estimated the cost of the prevailing wage change order at $678,616. Bolton and Menk are currently requesting additional information and documentation from Comstock to justify the change order amount. If this amount holds and is approved by the Fergus Falls City Council, the contract amount would increase by $678,616. This amount does not include any of the additional proposal requests made by the city.
City engineer Brian Yavarow confirmed that the total budget for Phase 1 is $4.2 million.
Bolton and Menk said to help offset the prevailing wage change order and increase and preserve the city budget as much as possible, Bolton and Menk is currently offering to reduce their engineering fees by $468,000. The remaining $210,549 of the change order amount would need to be accounted for by the city to continue work on the project.
Bolton and Menk further stated that if the prevailing wage provisions had been included in the bidding documents, the bids received would have been higher.
“Considering the estimated change order amount of $678,616, it’s reasonable to presume the bids would have been notably more than $210,000 above the actual bids received. After accounting for this write-off, we anticipate the total project cost will be near the budget
amount (currently projected at $73,000 over budget). This does not include any costs for proposal requests.” said Bittner.
Yavarow stressed that the current contract negotiations would not result in a work stoppage. “The biggest thing is, number one, yes, the amount is quite high. My position on it is — is this, in fact, an accurate number? I need to have it justifiable too. So, we’re basically negotiating with Comstock — prove it. You’re saying it’s this amount of money, show us your work. This is not an open checkbook. You need to justify it.”
Yavarow also stated that Bolton and Menk are the engineers on record. The city of Fergus Falls hired them to do the bidding documents. This provision was not included in the bidding documents. He anticipates presenting the prevailing wage change order to the City Council for approval at the next regular meeting, but negotiations continue.
Prior to the announcement by Bolton and Menk, the city voted on the separate items being proposed in a previous change order for the project which included vendor utility connections for a total of $35,224.27, which was approved. A rain garden proposed for a total of $23,166.34 was also approved. The resolution proposal for archway column enhancements that would have cost an additional $97,012.43 failed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.