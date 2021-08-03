Jacklin Steege has been named the new executive director of United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties replacing current director, MARY PHILLIPE, Aug. 9.
“It truly has been an honor to serve our communities for nearly 18 years,” Phillipe said in a statement. “Most of all I have been blessed to meet and collaborate with all of you as we worked to improve lives in Otter Tail and Wadena counties.”
Phillipe will remain on staff for a time to help assist with the transition.
“Thank you for the work you do to improve lives, for volunteering, for advocating for those in need, and for your endless generosity of time and resources,” Phillipe wrote.
