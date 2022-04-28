Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that the former Fergus Locker Plant, LLC, located at 21750 Hwy 210, has been purchased and will reopen as Lake Cabin Meat and Deli Co. The full service custom processing and retail butcher shopwill carry the same deli meats and cheeses that they have been known for along with new snack sticks and smoked products, as well as Minnesota honeys, jams, syrup and native wild rice and attractive ready-made trays. The butcher shopwill reopen to the public on Wednesday, May 4.
Otter Tail County native and serial entrepreneur Phyllis Tysver recognized a critical need for humane and quality meat processing and retail and took the opportunity to serve the area in a new capacity. Tysver’s goal is to establish a reputable processing business while maintaining a “small town” feel in the heart of lakes country.
Tysver stated, “We look forward to providing a kosher type slaughter — humane, with little stress on the animal and sincere respect for the sacrifice of a life to feed my family and my neighbors,” she continued. “None of it would be possible without the assistance from the Great Fergus Fall and Farmers State Bank. Their assistance in putting together a game plan with profit projections and assistance in obtaining funds to go forward has turned our dream into a reality.”
Tysver has been working with GFF through their Entrepreneur Initiative to receive free and confidential one-on-one consulting for start-ups. The program provides in-person, virtual or hybrid coaching options for start-ups and technical assistance to existing business owners. More information is available at greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
GFF’s CEO NeTia Bauman said, “Female entrepreneurship is on the rise nationally and that trend is evident locally, as well. It’s exciting to see entrepreneurs like Ms. Tysver not only identify a need in the community but invest in retaining and expanding businesses and services, too.”
The hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Stay in the know on Facebook @ButcherDeli or call 218-736-4285.
