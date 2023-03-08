Many in the community have voiced their opinions on the state of Fergus Falls streets and roads and this year will definitely see a few possibly being fixed and reconstructed.
At the Mar. 6 Fergus Falls City Council meeting, a preliminary project hearing was held for a planned 2023 street, water and utility improvement project.
The planned route for the project would include Summit Avenue from Broadway to Oak Avenues, Linden Avenue from Broadway to Oak and Laurel Avenue from First Avenue to Broadway.
Mayor Ben Schierer warned council members that no action for approval would be undertaken at the meeting on this project.
“We are not going to take action because the approval of this, the action on this requires a super majority and since there’s only six members of the council present this evening, we’re going to table any action on this matter until a further meeting, however, we will still hold the public hearing this evening,” stated Schierer.
City Engineer Brian Yavarow reported that around 75 notices for affected property owners had been sent out. Re-construction of the sanitary sewer and water and main storm sewer and services along with a bituminous street section.
Yavarow said the preliminary interest rates for the special assessment to residents would not exceed 7%, with a term of 15 years, with a total projected cost of $2,289,000 and will be financed by PIR 429 bonds (Special Assessment Street-Active) will be issued to cover $323,000 at 14.1%, City Share PIR 429 Bonds issued for $499,000 at 21.8 percent. Other funds will include the sanitary sewer fund of $631,000 at 27.6%, water fund at $692,000 at 30.2% and finally the storm water fund at $144,000 at 6.3%.
In addition, Yavarow noted in a memorandum on the project that the percentage of the project being special assessed must be at least 20% of the PIR 429 Bond total. The project as proposed is 39.29% of the bond total or $323,000/$822,000) = 39.29%.
Brandon Friedrich, a resident on West Linden Street, commented: “I have a disabled son at home that I have to have access to my house for state inspectors at all times. When you do this road improvement or whatever, is that going to be blocking the state inspectors to come to my house?"
Yavarow informed the resident that they may try to take advantage of side streets or alleys during construction, but either way would work with the resident to mitigate the impact at his property and said their may be some times where access may temporarily be blocked, but they always try to at least maintain some access on walkways.
Friedrich also expressed concerns about the assessment and the impact that would have.
“According to this we’re liable to the city for $4,700. How are we paying for that?,” asked Friedrich
City Finance Director Bill Sonmor said residents would have a couple of options.
“You would have the option when you get the first bill on it that you would have thirty days to pay without interest and then if you choose not to do that, then it is financed over 15 years through the city. So the city issues bonds to pay for the entire project. The city then pays principle and interest on those bonds, both for the special assessment side and the city portion and then the city would levy a portion for the city portion and then you as resident could make those payments for 15 years. We bill those annually, at the August each year and due by the end of September. A one payment per year over 15 years would be another option,” said Sonmor.
As pointed out earlier in the meeting, a final hearing where a vote would be taken has not been scheduled and this was just the initial public hearing. The project schedule has not been determined pending a final cost hearing after bids are accepted.
In other projects before the council, a resolution was accepted for the preliminary engineering report for a Stanton Avenue street and utility improvement and reconstruction project.