Joan Vorderbruggen completed an architectural rendering of the proposed Estes Trail Center, a building that will serve Glendalough State Park visitors and exist as a dynamic space for learning, renting various equipment and helping to illustrate the vast history of the unique park.
Glendalough State Park, near Battle Lake, is a nearly 2,000-acre area of respite and beauty for visitors and wildlife alike. This native prairie interspersed with oak savanna is dotted with six clear lakes which comprise nearly 900 additional acres of water and about nine miles of shoreline. Soon this special park, which was established in 1992, could be experiencing some major upgrades.
The property originally existed as the Cowles Family Retreat and was owned by the Star Tribune. It then was subsequently donated to the Nature Conservancy and eventually to the state of Minnesota itself – some of the oldest Native American artifacts in Minnesota have been discovered within the park.
Park attendance has been steadily on the rise and although current structures exist within the property and are still used to a limited extent, these historic lodges were never meant to accommodate the increasing number of visitors Glendalough is now experiencing. Park patronage has increased for many reasons, some of which include an increased interest in outdoor activities due to the world climate in recent years along with opening of the 12-mile Glendalough Trail in 2014.
Community support for Glendalough has always proved strong – a yearly spring fundraiser walk was established in 1996 and in that first year the event saw 230 people participate on a chilly April morning to raise over $14,000 in matched funds. Since the first walk was held, over $300,000 has been raised by local community members and area businesses to benefit various park amenities.
To address the increased patronage, a planning committee was held in January 2017 to proffer the idea of new building that would host and inform visitors about the park while augmenting the landscape rather than detracting from it. This committee consisted of the park partners board of directors, the park manager Jeff Wiersma, various Minnesota Department of Natural Resource officials and Joan Vorderbruggen, a staunch park advocate and a member who is considered the conceptual architect for the project.
“I took the initial ideas, dreams and desires of what the Park Partners Trail Center Committee spoke to me about and realized it into a vision,” Vorderbruggen explains. “From the drawings I did to show elevations, perspectives and floor plans that included the spaces and features desired, it was pass on to the state architect’s office.”
The preliminary estimated costs for the new Estes Trail Center come to approximately $1,296,000, excluding site development, furniture and other fixtures and equipment. The building will serve as a multi-function interpretive facility at the trailhead to support the growing attraction and use of the bike and pedestrian trail, hiking, camping and the many water sports that are enjoyed within the park.
More information on current park initiatives and ways to get involved can be found at the following: morethanatrail.com.
