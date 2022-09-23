Proposed Estes Trail Center

Joan Vorderbruggen completed an architectural rendering of the proposed Estes Trail Center, a building that will serve Glendalough State Park visitors and exist as a dynamic space for learning, renting various equipment and helping to illustrate the vast history of the unique park. 

Glendalough State Park, near Battle Lake, is a nearly 2,000-acre area of respite and beauty for visitors and wildlife alike. This native prairie interspersed with oak savanna is dotted with six clear lakes which comprise nearly 900 additional acres of water and about nine miles of shoreline. Soon this special park, which was established in 1992, could be experiencing some major upgrades.



