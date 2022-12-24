A new spin

Christine Lawson has had a dream of opening her own ceramics studio since the age of 19, and it's a dream she'll be fulfilling in the coming months in Fergus Falls after 20 years of practice, obtaining a degree and raising a family. 

 Tor Anderson | Daily Journal

Ceramics have been utilized by cultures across the globe as functional vessels for storage, commensality and even warfare; Minnesota peoples began making and using pottery approximately 2,500 years ago, during what is referred to as the Woodland Period, and these evolutions in technology and cultural practices have been observed in tandem with newfound methods of agriculture, the establishment of semi-permanent dwellings and bow and arrow utilization.



