Christine Lawson has had a dream of opening her own ceramics studio since the age of 19, and it's a dream she'll be fulfilling in the coming months in Fergus Falls after 20 years of practice, obtaining a degree and raising a family.
Ceramics have been utilized by cultures across the globe as functional vessels for storage, commensality and even warfare; Minnesota peoples began making and using pottery approximately 2,500 years ago, during what is referred to as the Woodland Period, and these evolutions in technology and cultural practices have been observed in tandem with newfound methods of agriculture, the establishment of semi-permanent dwellings and bow and arrow utilization.
Pottery brings people together through its fascinating transition from earthen material to eating and drinking ware and a Fergus Falls local is excited to foster this community of clay and fire at a new studio designed just for that purpose.
Christine Lawson is a Fergus Falls native whose interest for pottery began in high school and it’s been a passion she’s now bringing to a brick-and-mortar gallery and workshop on the corner of College Way and North Tower Road in the not too distant future.
Although from the area, Lawson has spent time living in Long Island along with some overseas time in Japan: “When I lived over there, I visited different studios – it was interesting to see their techniques.”
“In the past 15 years I’ve raised four kids and although I’ve had a home studio and opened my business in 2015, it was finally time to move into a bigger space,” Lawson explains.
Lawson noted that mentors in developing her business have been invaluable during this time: “Greater Fergus Falls has helped me a lot and Jim Bjork has also been extremely helpful through providing guidance for this space and the eventual business.” Bjork of Northern Exposure Pottery is an ordained minister and a local potter who’s been working with clay for nearly 50 years.
Lawson explains that her business, the Christine Lawson Ceramics Studio, will have an array of offerings and classes, including wholesale production work, one-on-one focused classes, varying degrees of flexible membership options and even large group events where she brings pottery on the road for participants to then glaze creatively.
