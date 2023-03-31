ULTRASOUND

One of the new portable ultrasound units being utilized at a patient’s bedside.

Lake Region Healthcare has recently been the recipients of ultrasound imaging devices from a huge grant initiative from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. The units are the newest ultrasound equipment available on the market.



