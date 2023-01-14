PROJECT FOOTPRINT

Summit Carbon Solutions is partnering with more than 30 ethanol plants, including Green Plains in Fergus Falls, across a five-state region. Located in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska

 Submitted

Only two of the ten counties that would be part of the footprint for a proposed CO2 pipeline that would be built by Summit Carbon Solutions, the Otter Tail and Wilkin County segments of the project are now going to be scrutinized further.



