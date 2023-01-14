Only two of the ten counties that would be part of the footprint for a proposed CO2 pipeline that would be built by Summit Carbon Solutions, the Otter Tail and Wilkin County segments of the project are now going to be scrutinized further.
The Montevideo-based Clean Up the River Environment (CURE) organization in a recent release states that the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) unanimously voted to require an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) as a necessary component of the permitting process for Summit Carbon Solutions’ (Summit) carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline.
CURE also states that in requiring the environmental impact statement, the PUC denied Summit’s attempt to fast-track the review process of its hazardous CO2 pipeline project and CURE and the majority of organizations, Tribes and individual Minnesotans who weighed in during the recent comment period requesting a rigorous environmental review. An EIS is the most extensive environmental review the PUC can require and is commonly done on large projects such as oil pipelines.
Courtney Ryan with Summit Carbon Solutions provided a statement to Daily Journal Media in response to the PUC’s decision.
"With Summit Carbon Solutions having already partnered with nearly 2,400 Midwest landowners to sign 3,800 easement agreements or 57% of the proposed route of the project, it’s clear that farmers, stakeholders and more are embracing this critical investment in our infrastructure. They are doing so because this project will open new economic opportunities for ethanol producers, strengthen the agricultural marketplace for farmers and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We are pleased the Minnesota PUC accepted our application as complete and look forward to continuing to work with the commission and staff to address their questions, advance this project and help the state realize these broad public benefits."
Green Plains stated the proposed CO2 pipeline is part of their overall strategy to promote their products to new markets.
“Our participation in Summit Carbon Solutions project is a key step in our decarbonization strategy, positioning us for the future, and even introducing the use of Minnesota corn in potential new markets such as sustainable aviation fuel,” said Jim Stark, chief financial officer at Green Plains. “The ethanol industry landscape has changed and those that don’t decarbonize may be left behind. Green Plains is pleased that the Minnesota PUC considered Summit’s application complete, allowing the project to move forward through the state’s regulatory process, including an environmental impact statement later this year.”
CURE Communications Director Anne Borgendale stated that the PUC was obligated to examine the impacts of the project.
“We’re very pleased with the PUC’s decision to order an EIS. The process will ensure a detailed review of the proposed project’s potential impacts on people, communities, the environment and the economy. People across Minnesota, as well as those in impacted communities, will also have the opportunity to share their concerns,” said Sarah Mooradian, CURE’s government relations and policy director. She continued, “As a number of the commissioners noted, the public must be able to trust that the PUC is carefully assessing the impacts of this first-of-its-kind project and an EIS offers a far more robust analysis than what Summit was arguing for.”
While being referred to by CURE as a first-of-its-kind project, in a previously published interview with Director of Public Affairs with Summit Carbon Solutions, Jesse Harris stated, “In responding to criticism that what is being proposed has not been done before and the safety aspect of it, is simply not the case."
“All three major components of our system, carbon capture, transportation and storage utilizes longstanding technologies that are proven and reliable. Currently, there are 40 ethanol plants that today utilize carbon capture,” said Harris.
Harris in the June 2022 interview also stated that commercial scale capture and compression has been in use since the 1990’s and said the process of sequestration has been researched for years and supported by a wide range of stakeholders across the political spectrum at the federal and state level, along with engineers and scientists.
In mid-September of 2022, Iowa-based Summit submitted its first route permit application to the PUC for the Otter Tail and Wilkin Counties section of its proposed Midwest Carbon Express CO2 pipeline network in Minnesota. This portion of the pipeline would connect the Green Plains ethanol plant at Fergus Falls with a larger multi-state network of pipelines as part of a $4.5 billion project that aims to capture CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol and other industrial facilities throughout the Midwest.
CURE also expressed concerns about the PUC’s decision to deny a petition for review of the entire geography of the CO2 pipeline project in the state. According to maps from Summit’s website, the proposed project in Minnesota will include 240 miles of pipeline and run through Chippewa, Cottonwood, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Martin, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine Counties in addition to Otter Tail and Wilkin Counties.
CURE now concludes that now that an EIS has been ordered for the Otter Tail and Wilkin County segment of the CO2 pipeline, the environmental review process will provide a number of opportunities for public engagement in the form of public meetings and written comment periods. These steps are essential to ensuring that the process reflects the range of issues and concerns that Minnesotans want to see addressed.
According to a release from the PUC, chair Katie Sieben stated, “The commission wants to ensure there is thorough environmental review and robust public input. Ordering an EIS is the best way to get that. We had a lot of conversation and heard from many groups and individuals wanting to make sure the state got this process right. With this being the first carbon pipeline in Minnesota, the commission wants to ensure we are setting a process that is thorough, transparent and protective.”