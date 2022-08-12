One of the area’s biggest charitable hubs, the United Way of Otter Tail and Wandena Counties (UWOTW), has announced a new executive director, following the planned departure of its current leadership.
Summer Hammond of New York Mills will assume the role of executive director on Sep. 1. Hammond takes the place of Jacklin Steege, who has resigned the position.
Hammond has most recently served as the Perham and Wadena Area Coordinator for the United Way and will work from the Fergus Falls office two days per week and according to a press release, will also have office time in Perham.
Hammond is a Barnesville High School graduate and earned her Associates Degree in Administration at M State-Moorhead. Her background is in nonprofit work. She has worked with the Homebuilders Care Foundation, Sanford Health Foundation and the NDSU Foundation as well. She joined the United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties team in Sep. 2020.
Despite the change in leadership, Hammond emphasized the incredible difference UWOTW is making in people’s everyday lives.
“Our goals are still the same. Assisting educational, financial stability and community growth,” said Hammond.
Hammond said personally she would like to keep working on educating the communities UWOTW serves and what United Way is and what they do.
“We help a number of programs throughout Otter Tail and Wadena Counties and pushing the education component, gathering more awareness on our programming and what we do and just continue to help as many people as possible.”
The organization states that the fall fundraising campaign is the immediate focus for both the staff and UWOTW board of directors, as well as the new executive director who has already hit the ground running.
“Summer‘s passion for people and for the services provided by the United Way will help grow the United Way’s impact throughout our two counties,“ according to UWOTW board president, Carolyn Glesne.
United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena counties is served by an 18-member board who represent all areas of the two counties.
For more information on the upcoming fall campaign or other services that UWOTW facilitates visit uwotw.org or call 218-736-5147
Hammond and her husband Eric and their two children, Heath and Bailey, reside in New York Mills.
