ON THE AGENDA: The Fergus Falls School District school board went through the Jan. 10 agenda, which included a motion to require all school staff to be vaccinated or get tested weekly and wear face coverings, as required by state and federal regulations under OSHA.
During the Fergus Falls School District school board meeting on Jan. 10, the board passed a motion requiring all staff within the district to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or take weekly tests and wear a mask.
One board member, Kirby Anderson, symbolically voted against accepting the policy.
The board stated that this policy gave staff members the most choice, as the only alternative was a strict vaccine mandate.
The policy was accepted in order to comply with federal and state legal requirements under the Emergency Temporary Standard on Vaccination and Testing (ETS), enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which states that employers of 100 or more employers must develop and enforce a policy in line with OSHA’s requirements. The policy accepted by the school board will go into effect on Jan. 10, 2022 and apply to all employees, full and part time. It will not apply to volunteers or independent contractors.
The policy only applies to the two dose regimen and does not apply to booster shots.
Staff members will be able to take up to four hours of paid leave per dose of vaccination in order to travel to a vaccination site and receive a vaccine. That paid leave will not affect or decrease any leave a staff member has already accrued.
Additional accrued sick leave can be used if a staff member experiences side effects after receiving a vaccine, and up to two days of sick leave will be granted for employees who don’t have any sick leave accrued.
Staff may send in a written accommodation request to superintendent Jeff Drake if they are medically unable to receive a vaccine, have a disability that prevents them from getting a vaccine or wearing a mask or have a sincerely held religious belief that conflicts with receiving a vaccine or wearing a mask.
Starting Feb. 9, all employees who have not been fully vaccinated must be tested weekly and wear a mask.
Staff must comply with the policy or the school district will face a hefty fine, $13,653 for a violation and $136,532 for a willful or repeated violation, and the non-compliant staff member will face termination.
