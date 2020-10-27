With the COVID-19 pandemic still prevalent with mask mandates and social distancing firmly in place, the Fergus Falls community has banded together to provide a larger number of safe options for families celebrating Halloween this year. In addition to the steady number of church-affiliated trunk-or-treat options, Fleet Farm and the Fergus Falls Eagles Aerie 2339 have joined the ranks for their first year.
“We just want our community to have a sense of normalcy after so many events have been canceled in the last year,” shared a Fleet Farm spokesperson. “We want to give back and if this is our new normal, we can still incorporate (trick-or-treating) in a safe and fun way.” Local residents and vendors will assemble in distanced parking stalls to provide a safe and free night of family fun. Costumes and trunk decor are highly encouraged, with a $25 Fleet Farm gift card on the line for the best trunk decorations.
Fleet Farm is planning to make their trunk-or-treating event an annual occurrence. “We want to give hope to the community while we get through Covid together. Fleet Farm cares about our community. We are stronger together.” The Fleet Farm trunk-or-treat will take place on Fri, Oct. 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Fleet Farm parking lot. If you would like to hand out candy, you can reserve your free stall by calling 218-731-1156 or 218-671-1010.
Some of the other Halloween events are as follows:
The Eagles Aerie 2339 Trunk-or-Treat: Oct. 31, 4:00-6:00 p.m.
American Legion Post 30 Kid Meals: Oct. 31, 3:00-8:00 p.m.
Our Lady Victory Catholic Church Trunk-or-Treat: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Love of God Family Church Trunk-or-Treat: Oct. 31, 4:00 p.m.
Trinity Preschool Trunk-or-Treat: Oct. 31, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church Costume Parade and Drive-In Movie: Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m.
Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church Trunk-or Treat: Oct 31, 3:00-5:00 p.m
have a sense of normalcy after so many events have been canceled in the last year,” shared a Fleet Farm spokesperson. “We want to give back and if this is our new normal, we can still incorporate (trick-or-treating) in a safe and fun way.” Local residents and vendors will assemble in distanced parking stalls to provide a safe and free night of family fun. Costumes and trunk decor are highly encouraged, with a $25 Fleet Farm gift card on the line for the best trunk decorations.
The Eagles (120 S. Peck St.) will be hosting their trunk-or-treat event Saturday from 4-6 p.m. The festivities are located in the Eagles parking lot.
Fleet Farm is planning to make their trunk-or-treating event an annual occurrence. “We want to give hope to the community while we get through COVID together. Fleet Farm cares about our community. We are stronger together.” The Fleet Farm trunk-or-treat will take place on Fri, Oct. 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Fleet Farm parking lot (2002 W. Lincoln Ave.). If you would like to hand out candy, you can reserve your free stall by calling 218-731-1156 or 218-671-1010.
Other Halloween events are as follows:
• American Legion Post 30 Kid Meals: Oct. 31, 3-8 p.m., 2010 Pebble Lake Rd.
• Our Lady Victory Catholic Church Trunk-or-Treat: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 207 N. Vine St.
• Love of God Family Church Trunk-or-Treat: Oct. 31, 4:00 p.m., 829 N. Tower Rd.
• Trinity Preschool Trunk-or-Treat: Oct. 31, 3:30-5:30 p.m., 1150 W. Cavour Ave.
• Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church Costume Parade and Drive-In Movie: Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m., 1309 Stony Brook Rd.
• Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church Trunk-or Treat: Oct 31, 3-5 p.m., 702 W. Alcott Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.