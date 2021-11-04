Sons of Norway, Leif Erikson Lodge in Vining, is hosting a community program on Monday. The event, titled “Vat ees dis ting?” will feature an entertaining guessing game showcasing items from centuries past.
Held at the Vining Community Center, the evening will begin with refreshments at 6:30 p.m. Once the game begins, participants will have three minutes to display their chosen item and the audience will have to put their heads together and guess the item’s identity correctly before time runs out.
“It’s usually fun and it goes pretty fast and people laugh a lot,” shared Barbara Olson, program chairman and grant coordinator at the Vining Lodge. She said that she is looking forward to the fun-filled evening. “It’s audience participation, and we have no idea who’s bringing what.”
Having hosted the event once before, Olson is expecting people to bring in a multitude of interesting things.
Most participants bring in items passed down from long ago. Olson’s husband will be bringing a keepsake box that was brought across the ocean with his ancestors. “It had come over with the immigrants of his family,” she explained.
Audience members may be surprised by some of the unique items that will have them stumped.
“There are a number of correct guesses and then there are some stumpers that nobody gets,” said Olson, “and it’s kind of the fun thing. They’re all fun, but to be the one that nobody can guess is kind of, I don’t know, special for that person who is presenting it.”
Olson shared that she has enjoyed seeing more people participate and volunteer at events this year. “I think it shows that COVID made us lonely,” she explained, noticing that more people are seeking out “togetherness.”
“I like to see the people enjoying culture and the program especially,” she said, describing what she is looking forward to Monday.
Everyone is welcome to attend the event, “You don’t have to be Norwegian to be here,” said Olson, explaining that the group is for women, men, children and anyone who might be interested in any facet of the Nordic countries. “Anybody’s welcome, and it’s free,” she said. “It’s for the community.”
