The U.S. Supreme Court in a ruling on Thursday, made it clear that the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.
How will this affect medical providers, local nursing and assisted living facilities in Otter Tail County and Fergus Falls? While most had a policy in line with federal mandates already, the answer is — not much.
PioneerCare CEO Nathan Johnson said that throughout the pandemic, it has been their goal to be realistic about the situation at hand and to provide a safe environment for residents to live and for staff to work, which remains a top priority.
“Our current policy is to adhere to all the requirements of the CMS Omnibus COVID-19 Health Care Staff Vaccination Rule. In essence, staff are required to show proof of vaccination or submit a request for medical or religious accommodation. These requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis,” said Johnson.
Johnson added, “Of course we have been following and tracking the court's decision very closely. Pioneer Care Center is a Medicare and Medicaid-certified nursing home and will be adhering to all the requirements of the CMS Omnibus COVID-19 Health Care Staff Vaccination Rule. Since we have had some time to prepare for this pending mandate, we have our policies and procedures in place and will meet the compliance deadlines.”
Johnson also emphasized that they are continually adapting to the ongoing developments in infection control guidance and public health requirements for our environments.
“While we fully support any public health measures aimed at safely reopening our environments and returning to a more normal rhythm of life, we understand the unique threats COVID-19 possess to the population we serve.” said Johnson.
John Zwiers, CEO LB Homes said they have been paying very close attention to the mandate.
“At LB Homes we continue to follow guidelines set forth by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, along with the Department of Health. Knowing that the mandate was only “on hold,” we have been continuing to work with our team to either collect vaccination information or review religious and medical exemptions. We feel like we’ve had a good response. Our team prioritizes patient and resident care and everyone continues to work very closely together as we move forward.” said Zwiers.
Lake Region Healthcare, (LRH) CEO Kent Mattson said they have already been operating at a stricter standard.
“LRH developed a policy to comply with the federal rules early on, operating off the premise that the courts would allow the mandate to go through. We have been communicating regularly with our team about the timeliness and requirements. We’re working with all staff to obtain their required proof of vaccination or filing of an exemption based on medical or religious exemptions that are allowed for in the regulations by the federal deadlines.” said Mattson.
Mattson said they also have staff members who work 100% remote and are exempt based on that status. He stated they are confident that their workforce will be fully vaccinated or awarded exemptions within the timelines the regulations permit.
Mattson also said that regardless of the mandate, for the past 24 months LRH has been implementing procedures for the safety of staff and the community and encouraging vaccination as one of those measures.
The American Health Care Association (AHCA), representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and long term care facilities across the country that provide care to approximately five million people each year, released the following statement in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court upholding the vaccine mandate for health care workers.
"We respect the ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court but remain concerned that the repercussions of the vaccine mandate among health care workers will be devastating to an already decimated long term care workforce. When we are in the midst of another COVID surge, caregivers in vaccine hesitant communities may walk off the job because of this policy, further threatening access to care for thousands of our nation's seniors. We continue to ask that CMS and state surveyors show leniency during this critical time as well as consider a regular testing option for unvaccinated staff members to prevent worsening staff shortages,” shared Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA, who is worried that the ruling may cause a mass exodus.
Where the situation goes from here is yet to be determined. The vaccine mandate for healthcare workers barely passed on a 5-4 vote. The mandate will affect all providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding. However, medical and religious exceptions were still included.