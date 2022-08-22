In a very positive development, a local manufacturer is having to expand due to increased product demand.
Vector Windows and Doors is undertaking a new building project that according to company officials will help meet the continuing growth of their premium vinyl window and door products
The company said that the investment would provide additional resources to expand manufacturing operations and is investing approximately $3.5 million.
The new renovated state of the art facility will be located at 1505 Pebble Lake Road and will provide additional square footage for the continual growth of their business and increase local career opportunities.
Marketing communications specialist Brittany Wing said it is unknown at this time how many new employees they will need following the expansion. Wing said they will determine that as the completion date gets closer.
“We don’t have a firm completion date yet, but it could be early next year,” said Wing.
A symbolic groundbreaking is scheduled Aug. 25, at 11:30 a.m., at which time the executive team will also feature a hiring event and all out celebration.
Vector Windows and Doors opened their doors in 1995.
