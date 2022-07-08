Disabled American Veterans Chapter 25 of Fergus Falls recently donated $27,800 to the Fergus Falls Veterans Home.
The DAV is an organization consisting exclusively of disabled veterans with a mission to support these prior service members through benefits claims, rides to medical appointments and a myriad of other programs.
The Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls in one of five in the state and these institutions were established to “ … ensure the nation’s heroes and spouses can live in a caring community that enriches lives.”
Current veterans home services emerged from a legacy of similar foundations created in the late 1800’s to serve Civil War veterans with a stated mission to “serve those who have served.”
The Minnesota Veterans Home evolved to adopt health care as a primary focus; the organization operates 24/7 facilities that provide comprehensive care with focuses on dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, domiciliary care, recreational and work therapy and rehabilitation services.
Donations received from the FF DAV chapter will go towards remodeling the veterans library, a new memorial wall and the purchase of two leather glider chairs. $5,000 of the contributions will be placed in the veterans general fund.
Gary Harris, Jr. is involved with development and public affairs for the Fergus Veterans Home and attended a state DAV conference in late-April where he appealed in front of all the state chapters for funds to help the renovations; in May he was invited to Chapter 25’s monthly meeting and was presented a donation to jump-start the efforts.
More information on the DAV can be found here: dav.org.
